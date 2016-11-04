Godwin Enakhena elevated at MFM FC

Godwin Enakhena, who until recently was chairman of MFM FC, has been elevated to sports administrator of MFM worldwide.

Daniel Olukoya, who is the General Overseer MFM Worldwide, is MFM FC new chairman, while Emmanuel Aiyeyun has been appointed MFM FC director.

Enakhena’s new responsibilities include:

1) He has now been saddled with the responsibility of re-jiggling the rested annual DKO Olukoya International Youth Football competition that used to be held at MFM Prayer City

2) He is to ensure that sporting events like the annual basketball, tennis and athletics competitions that have been rested are brought back immediately

3) The above sporting events are to enjoy same attention as MFM FC

4) The reintroduction of the DKO Youth Football competition will give MFM youths across Nigeria and beyond a sense of belonging and also serve as recruitment ground for players into MFM FC

5) This is in response to the yearnings of MFM youths, who have subtly protested the neglect of other sports in the church since the promotion of MFM FC to the NPFL.