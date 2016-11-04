Fennecs Test Run with Champions League for Eagles

*Akpeyi excited by late call up to Super Eagles

Femi Solaja

Ahead of the Match-day two clash of the 2018 World Cup qualifying clash between Nigeria and Algeria in Uyo next Saturday, players listed for action by the North African country midweek gave samples of what to expect in the much-anticipated game.

Four of the 18 foreign-based Algerian players invited by new coach, Georges Leekens, were in the starting line-up of their various European teams as the UEFA Champions’ League group stage passed half way mark.

Nigeria had only Ahmed Musa in action for Leicester City against FC Copenhagen.

Musa’s Algerian team mate, Riyad Mahrez played all of 90 minutes for the English Premier league champions while his compatriot, Islam Slimani, was benched by the Nigerian assistant captain.

Another Algerian, Rachid Ghezzal played full 90 minutes for ambitious Lyon side that stunned home team Juventus with a late minute equaliser in the 1-1 scoreline that assured the French side an opportunity to nurse the ambition of reaching the knock out stage of the competition.

Also, Faouzi Goulam, filed out for FC Napoli against Besiktas and played full time in the useful 1-1 scoreline against the Turkish side on Tuesday just as Hilal Soudani made Dinamo Zagreb’s starting line-up in the humiliating 0-4 lost to host Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Algerian Fennecs who are not taking anything for granted moved swiftly yesterday to replace injured Bordeaux forward, Adam Ounas, with Sofiane Hanni from Belgian club Anderlecht.

Hani is one of the two more foreign pros as well as four players from the country’s domestic league added to the squad heading for Uyo.

Jean Mehdi Tahrat, the other foreign-based player features for Angers in the French Ligue 1.

The four local league players are two goalkeepers – Malik Asselah (JS Kabylie), Chemseddine Rahmani (MO Bejaia)– as well as defenders Houari Ferhani (JSK) and Mohamed Khoutir Ziti (ES Setif).

Meanwhile, newly invited Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has said he is 100 per cent ready for the World Cup qualifying clash against the Algerian opponents.

The Chippa United shot stopper was a late call up after being initially omitted in the roll calls by Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, But injury on Wolverhampton Wanderers goal tender, Carl Ikeme ensured the immediate fall back on the former Heartland and Warri Wolves safe hands.

Akpeyi said he considers the late call up as a rare honour and privilege even though he was cocksure he merited the early invitation.

“Of course, I consider it always an honour and privilege to serve my fatherland, I’m happy with the call up as I’m 100 per cent fit and determined to justify my inclusion in the game against the Algerian opponents, Desert Foxes.

“The truth is that I had looked forward to be named in the first list but when it did not come through I kept faith and focus on my club career.

“I should be arriving Nigeria on Sunday or Monday as the invitation specified to team up with teammates to prepare for the clash against Algeria.

“The match against Algeria is not going to be an easy task given the North Africans pedigree in the land but I’m confident we can always conquer at the end of the day to sustain the momentum after the heroic performance against Zambia in Ndola.

“I strongly believe that Algeria will certainly go the way of Zambia in Uyo on November 12,” said Akpeyi to supersport.com.

The Super Eagles are at the group’s summit on three points after Match-day 1 clash success at Zambia in Ndola while opponents, Algeria have one point same as Cameroun.