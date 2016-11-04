Danladi: Nasarawa Will Be Too Solid for FC IfeanyiUbah

Nasarawa United FC Chairman, Isaac Danladi, boasted yesterday that his Solid Miners will be too strong for FC IfeanyiUbah when both teams clash in the Federation Cup final on Sunday.

For the second year running, a new winner is bound to emerge for the oldest competition in the country when the Miners and Anambra Warriors tango for 90 minutes on the artificial turf of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“We are very focused on winning this competition. For one week, we camped in Ibadan to avoid distractions, and we have confidence that we are ready to go for it on Sunday,” Danladi told thenff.com.

The Lafia-based club will hope to benefit from their experience in playing in the continent this year, when they reached the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup before losing to CS Constantinois of Algeria.

FC IfeanyiUbah have some pedigree as well. The club is only two years old and after finishing 11th in the Nigeria Professional Football League in their first season, finished in 4th place in the just –ended season, in addition to making it to the final of the Federation Cup.

The Anambra Warriors are powered by billionaire industrialist, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, and do not have problems of funding. The roster of the Nnewi-based club reads like a global society, with Nigerians, Camerounians, Congolese, Senegalese and Brazilians to be found on the register.

HONOURS ROLL

WAR MEMORIAL CHALLENGE CUP

1942: ZAC Bombers 1-0 Services FC

1943: Lagos Marine 3-2 RAF FC

1944: Lagos Railways 2-0 Lagos Marine

1945: Lagos Railways 1-1 Lagos United

*Railway won 4-1 on penalty shootout

GOVERNOR’S CUP

1945: Marine FC 1-0 Corinthians

1946: Lagos Railways 3-1 Port Harcourt FC

1947: Lagos Marine 3-1 Lagos Railways

1948: Lagos Railways 1-0 Warri XI

1949: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC

1950: Lagos UAC 3-2 Port Harcourt FC

1951: Lagos Railways 3-2 Mighty Jets

1952: PAN Bank 6-0 Warri XI

1953: Kano XI 2-1 Lagos Dynamos

FA CUP

1954: Calabar XI 3-0 Kano XI

1955: Port Harcourt FC 4-1 Warri XI

1956: Lagos Railways 3-1 Warri XI

1957: Lagos Railways 5-1 Zaria XI

1958: Port Harcourt FC 6-0 Federal United

1959: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Police FC

CHALLENGE CUP

1960: Lagos ECN 5-2 Ibadan Lions

1961: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Lagos UAC

1962: Police FC 1-0 Mighty Jets

1963: Port Harcourt FC 1-0 Mighty Jets

1964: Lagos Railways 3-1 Mighty Jets

1965: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets

1966: Ibadan Lions W/O Mighty Jets

1967: Stationery Stores 3-1 Mighty Jets

1968: Stationery Stores 3-1 Warri XI

1969: Ibadan Lions 5-1 Warri XI

1970: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets

1971: WNDC Ibadan 2-1 Enugu Rangers

1972: Bendel Insurance 3-2 Mighty Jets

1973: No competition, as a result of 2nd of All-Africa Games

1974: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Mighty Jets

1975: Enugu Rangers 1-0 Shooting Stars

1976: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Alyufsalam Rocks

1977: Shooting Stars 2-0 Raccah Rovers

1978: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Enugu Rangers

1979: Shooting Stars 2-0 Sharks FC

1980: Bendel Insurance 1-0 Stationery Stores

1981: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Bendel Insurance

1982: Stationery Stores 4-1 Niger Tornadoes

: Enugu Rangers 0-0 DIC Bees

*Rangers won 5-4 on penalty shootout

1984: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes

1985: Abiola Babes 0-0 BCC Lions

*Abiola Babes won 6 – 5 on penalty shootout

1986: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes

1987: Abiola Babes 1-1 Ranchers Bees

*Abiola Babes won 7-6 on penalty shootout

1988: Iwuanyanwu Nationale 3-0 Flash Flamingoes

1989: BCC Lions 1-0 Iwuanyanwu Nationale

1990: Stationery Stores 0-0 Enugu Rangers

*Stores won 5-4 on penalty shootout

1991: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars F.C.

1992: El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Stationery Stores

1993: BCC Lions 1-0 Plateau United

1994: BCC Lions 1-0 Julius Berger FC

1995: Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United

1996: Julius Berger 1-0 Katsina United

1997: BCC Lions 1-0 Katsina United

1998: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Plateau United

1999: Plateau United 1-0 Iwuanyanwu Nationale

2000: Tornadoes FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers

2001: Dolphins FC 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

2002: Julius Berger FC 3-0 Yobe Stars

2003: Lobi Stars 2-0 Sharks FC

2004: Dolphins FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers

2005: Enyimba FC 1-1 Lobi Stars

*Enyimba won 6-5 on penalty shootout

2006: Dolphins FC 2-2 Bendel Insurance

*Dolphins won 5-3 on penalty shootout

2007: Dolphins FC 1-1 Enugu Rangers

* Dolphins won 3-2 on penalty shootout

2008: Ocean Boys 2-2 Gombe United

* Ocean Boys won 7-6 on penalty shootout

2009: Enyimba FC 1-0 Sharks FC

2010: Kaduna United 3-3 Enyimba FC

* Kaduna United won 3-2 on penalty shootout

2011: Heartland FC 1-0 Enyimba FC

2012: Heartland FC 2-1 Lobi Stars

2013 Enyimba FC 2-2 Warri Wolves

*Enyimba won 5-4 on penalty shootout

2014: Enyimba FC 2-1 Dolphins FC

2015: Akwa United 2 -1 Lobi Stars