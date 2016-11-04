Danladi: Nasarawa Will Be Too Solid for FC IfeanyiUbah

Nasarawa United FC Chairman, Isaac Danladi, boasted yesterday that his Solid Miners will be too strong for FC IfeanyiUbah when both teams clash in the Federation Cup final on Sunday.
For the second year running, a new winner is bound to emerge for the oldest competition in the country when the Miners and Anambra Warriors tango for 90 minutes on the artificial turf of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
“We are very focused on winning this competition. For one week, we camped in Ibadan to avoid distractions, and we have confidence that we are ready to go for it on Sunday,” Danladi told thenff.com.
The Lafia-based club will hope to benefit from their experience in playing in the continent this year, when they reached the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup before losing to CS Constantinois of Algeria.
FC IfeanyiUbah have some pedigree as well. The club is only two years old and after finishing 11th in the Nigeria Professional Football League in their first season, finished in 4th place in the just –ended season, in addition to making it to the final of the Federation Cup.
The Anambra Warriors are powered by billionaire industrialist, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, and do not have problems of funding. The roster of the Nnewi-based club reads like a global society, with Nigerians, Camerounians, Congolese, Senegalese and Brazilians to be found on the register.
HONOURS ROLL
WAR MEMORIAL CHALLENGE CUP
1942: ZAC Bombers 1-0 Services FC
1943: Lagos Marine 3-2 RAF FC
1944: Lagos Railways 2-0 Lagos Marine
1945: Lagos Railways 1-1 Lagos United
*Railway won 4-1 on penalty shootout
GOVERNOR’S CUP
1945: Marine FC 1-0 Corinthians
1946: Lagos Railways 3-1 Port Harcourt FC
1947: Lagos Marine 3-1 Lagos Railways
1948: Lagos Railways 1-0 Warri XI
1949: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC
1950: Lagos UAC 3-2 Port Harcourt FC
1951: Lagos Railways 3-2 Mighty Jets
1952: PAN Bank 6-0 Warri XI
1953: Kano XI 2-1 Lagos Dynamos
FA CUP
1954: Calabar XI 3-0 Kano XI
1955: Port Harcourt FC 4-1 Warri XI
1956: Lagos Railways 3-1 Warri XI
1957: Lagos Railways 5-1 Zaria XI
1958: Port Harcourt FC 6-0 Federal United
1959: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Police FC
CHALLENGE CUP
1960: Lagos ECN 5-2 Ibadan Lions
1961: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Lagos UAC
1962: Police FC 1-0 Mighty Jets
1963: Port Harcourt FC 1-0 Mighty Jets
1964: Lagos Railways 3-1 Mighty Jets
1965: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets
1966: Ibadan Lions W/O Mighty Jets
1967: Stationery Stores 3-1 Mighty Jets
1968: Stationery Stores 3-1 Warri XI
1969: Ibadan Lions 5-1 Warri XI
1970: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets
1971: WNDC Ibadan 2-1 Enugu Rangers
1972: Bendel Insurance 3-2 Mighty Jets
1973: No competition, as a result of 2nd of All-Africa Games
1974: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Mighty Jets
1975: Enugu Rangers 1-0 Shooting Stars
1976: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Alyufsalam Rocks
1977: Shooting Stars 2-0 Raccah Rovers
1978: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Enugu Rangers
1979: Shooting Stars 2-0 Sharks FC
1980: Bendel Insurance 1-0 Stationery Stores
1981: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Bendel Insurance
1982: Stationery Stores 4-1 Niger Tornadoes
: Enugu Rangers 0-0 DIC Bees
*Rangers won 5-4 on penalty shootout
1984: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes
1985: Abiola Babes 0-0 BCC Lions
*Abiola Babes won 6 – 5 on penalty shootout
1986: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes
1987: Abiola Babes 1-1 Ranchers Bees
*Abiola Babes won 7-6 on penalty shootout
1988: Iwuanyanwu Nationale 3-0 Flash Flamingoes
1989: BCC Lions 1-0 Iwuanyanwu Nationale
1990: Stationery Stores 0-0 Enugu Rangers
*Stores won 5-4 on penalty shootout
1991: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars F.C.
1992: El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Stationery Stores
1993: BCC Lions 1-0 Plateau United
1994: BCC Lions 1-0 Julius Berger FC
1995: Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United
1996: Julius Berger 1-0 Katsina United
1997: BCC Lions 1-0 Katsina United
1998: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Plateau United
1999: Plateau United 1-0 Iwuanyanwu Nationale
2000: Tornadoes FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers
2001: Dolphins FC 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors
2002: Julius Berger FC 3-0 Yobe Stars
2003: Lobi Stars 2-0 Sharks FC
2004: Dolphins FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers
2005: Enyimba FC 1-1 Lobi Stars
*Enyimba won 6-5 on penalty shootout
2006: Dolphins FC 2-2 Bendel Insurance
*Dolphins won 5-3 on penalty shootout
2007: Dolphins FC 1-1 Enugu Rangers
* Dolphins won 3-2 on penalty shootout
2008: Ocean Boys 2-2 Gombe United
* Ocean Boys won 7-6 on penalty shootout
2009: Enyimba FC 1-0 Sharks FC
2010: Kaduna United 3-3 Enyimba FC
* Kaduna United won 3-2 on penalty shootout
2011: Heartland FC 1-0 Enyimba FC
2012: Heartland FC 2-1 Lobi Stars
2013 Enyimba FC 2-2 Warri Wolves
*Enyimba won 5-4 on penalty shootout
2014: Enyimba FC 2-1 Dolphins FC
2015: Akwa United 2 -1 Lobi Stars
