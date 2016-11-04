Buhari to Pay Two-day Working Visit to Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a two-day official visit to Edo State on Monday and Tuesday next week.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, the president will use the occasion of his historic visit to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and thereafter commission several key projects in the state.

The projects slated for inauguration according to Prof. Ihonvbere include the new five-Star Central Hospital in Benin City; the Upper Siluko dual carriage road and the Samuel Ogbemudia College (formerly New Era College, Benin City).

Also to be inaugurated are the Edo University, Iyamho and the Ugbegun-Ujiogba-Ebudin-Igueben-Ewohinmi road as well as inspect the reclaimed Queen Ede Erosion site, in Benin City.

He said party leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, public servants, market women, civil society groups, students, youth organisations, non-governmental organisations and the general public are invited to warmly receive the President and join him as he commissions the projects as part of the “Finishing Strong, Finishing Well” agenda of Adams Oshiomhole.