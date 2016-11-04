Buhari Pays One-day Working Visit to Sokoto Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a one day’s working visit to Sokoto, the seat of the Caliphate, on Saturday, November 5, 2016. A statement issued on Friday by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said while in Sokoto, the President will officially inaugurate the 500-unit housing estate built by the Sokoto State Government for civil servants at Kalambaina.

The President will use the occasion of the visit to witness the Durbar organised as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the appointment of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar to the throne.