AXA Wins 1st Global Insurance Brand for the 8th Consecutive Time

For the 8th consecutive year, AXA has been adjudged the no.1 global insurance brand according to Interbrand Best Global Brands 2016 ranking.

This recognition further affirms AXA brand’s strong ongoing reputation and value, which is the 1st insurance brand, the 3rd best brand across all financial services and 46th best global brand. AXA has made remarkable progress with a brand value of over 10 billion USD, indicating a 14% increase from last year and 49% increase since 2013.

The 2016 Interbrand ranking was centered on growth and AXA was rated for its performance in three major initiatives or drivers: the strengthening of its powerful innovation ecosystem, designed to serve customers; meaningful initiatives for corporate responsibility through the promotion of concrete, sustainable actions; and an expanded presence of the Group in Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance plc, Yetunde Ilori said: “We are excited to be part of the AXA group, now recognised as the 1st insurance brand in the world for the 8th consecutive time. For us, we would continue to build a world class insurance company with global expertise and local competence.”

Group Chief Customer Officer, in charge of Customer, Brand and Digital, and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Global Asset Management, Véronique Weill said: “We are very proud to be the leading insurance brand for the 8th year in a row. I would like to thank our 103 million customers who have trusted us once again this year. I would also like to thank our employees and our distributors for this new achievement. Their daily commitment towards our customers illustrates our new strategic vision: Empower people to live a better life. The AXA brand reflects this mission and we are very pleased to be recognized for our continued efforts.”

According to Interbrand, “Each year we are impressed by AXA’s transformation. This is a brand that is growing by having the confidence to disrupt its own status quo. They have the ambition to change their category and the capacity to attract and retain the talent to make it happen. They are an inspiring brand that has humility and conviction. When they set out a promise you can be sure it will be delivered on.”

Interbrand, a brand strategy and design consultancy, is recognised internationally for its expertise in brand assessment. The Best Global Brands ranking established by Interbrand evaluates a brand’s value according to three criteria: its financial performance, the brand’s strength, and the band’s role in the purchase of its products and services.

AXA helps provide financial security for its clients and their families, providing stability and reliability since 1859. The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with assets under management of Euro 1,363 billion, and 166,000 employees serving 103 million clients in 64 countries.