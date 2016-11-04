24 FCT Schools Seek Basketball Crown

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The 2016 version of FCT Private Secondary Schools Basketball competition will begin on Saturday November 5 at the National Stadium, Abuja with 24 teams indicating interest.

According to the event organizer, Tony Ujadughele of Alpha Plus Mega Concept, the schools will compete at the event sanctioned by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The competition will be in two phases, with first stage holding from November 5 to November 6 to be followed by the knock out matches billed for between November 19 and 20.

Ujadughele, who said his company was targeting talents from the grassroots through the tournament, also disclosed that standout players will stand a chance to make the team that will participate in high school competitions in the United States of America.

He said the performance of players at the tournament will determine if they can attract scholarship to some of the top schools in the US for further education.

Coach of the national female basketball junior team, Adeeka Daodu, said the competition is to serve as a platform for the scouting of potential Under-17 players for the national team.

“People have been complaining about Nigeria having problems with age-grade competitions but this will help us get the right talents at the right age,” he pointed out.

The tournament which will be played at the open basketball courts of the Abuja National Stadium will see the first top teams and outstanding players go home with trophies.

A member of NBBF Bello Ajibarede said the federation would ensure that the best of coaches and officials are made available for the tournament for the benefit of the schools, particularly the games masters.