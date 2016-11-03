Withdraw Letter of Re-certification of State of Origin Written to Tertiary Institutions – Lawmakers Tell Revenue Agency

By Hammed Shittu in Ilo

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Thursday directed the state Internal Revenue Service to immediately withdraw the letter of re-certification of State of Origin it wrote to various higher institutions in the State.

Similarly, the assembly directed its Committee on Finance and Appropriation to invite the state Internal Revenue Service for clarification on the status of the old version of the Local Government certificate of origin‎.

The directive, according to THISDAY‎ checks, might not be unconnected with the recent peaceful protest embarked on by the Kwara students in the various higher educational institutions across the country.

The protest, it was gathered, was against the purported plan by the state Internal revenue service to make them re-certify their state of origin despite the fact that they had prossessed the state of origin long ago.

The students were said to be displeased with the move despite the fact that the state government had not paid them their bursary.

They claimed that the government wanted to use the strategy to collect fees from them.