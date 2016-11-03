We Can No Longer Practise Our Faith, Northern Christians Cry to Buhari

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Northern Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure an enabling environment for Christians in the north to freely practise their faith.

Chairman of Northern CAN, Yakubu Pam, who spoke with journalists on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with the president at the State House‎ in Abuja, said members of the association also called on the president to put an end to the abduction of children for marriage in the northern part of the country.

He also said that they told the president to protect farmers from herdsmen’s attacks.

He said: ‎ “We came to present ourselves as the northern CAN chapter to the President and tell him some of the challenges that Northern Christians are passing through and one of those challenges is that we are having difficulties in expressing our faith in the northern part of the country.

“We have also told him some of the difficulties we are going through; the Fulani herdsmen and the farmers need to be protected and in fact we told the President that we have been encouraging our youths to go into farming and they need to be protected and when they come into the city, there is no employment, that is why farmers must be protected.

“We also talked of the issue of girl child abduction in the north. In some Northern states some young girls and children are being abducted at 12 years old and the parents will just hear that the girls have been married to traditional rulers and emirs.

“This is gathering a cloud of crisis already and if that is not taken care of, it will lead to a serious crisis. These are the issues we told the president.”