Rivers Rerun: Wike Commends Senate’s Intervention

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike, has commended the Senate for
rising to the occasion in defence of democracy as it concerns the
rerun elections in the state.
He was reacting to the Senate’s directive to the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC) that the commission should conduct the
rerun elections in Rivers State before December 10.
The governor declared that it is important that Rivers State gets her
full representation at the Senate , the House of Representatives and
the Rivers State House of Assembly .
Speaking yesterdat at the Government House , Port Harcourt when he
granted audience to a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation
Allocation and Fiscal Commission , he said: “I thank God that the
Senate has risen to the occasion .
“It is important that the Senate has taken the right action that
will ensure that Rivers State gets her representatives to speak for
the state when issues of National importance are discussed in the
Senate and the House of Representatives ”
He reiterated that there was no reason why the Independent National
Electoral Commission has been unable to conduct the rerun elections
because the state still generates the highest oil revenue and no
pipeline vandalised as a result of insecurity .
Commenting on the presentation by the delegation of the Revenue
Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Wike faulted the claim
that the non oil sector is now generating 50 per cent of the nation’s
revenue since recession .
He noted that the country still relies on oil revenue , but pointed
out that it is necessary to diversify the country’s revenue
generation mechanism .
He, however , stated that the Rivers State Government would support
the auditing and generation of statistics of the non oil revenue
sector by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission .