Rivers Rerun: Wike Commends Senate’s Intervention

0
684
Nyesom Wike
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike
By Ernest Chinwo

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike, has commended the Senate for
rising  to  the  occasion in defence of democracy as it concerns the
rerun elections in the state.

He was reacting to the Senate’s directive to the Independent National
Electoral Commission  (INEC) that the commission should conduct the
rerun elections in Rivers State before December 10.

The governor declared that it is important that Rivers State gets her
full representation  at the Senate , the House of Representatives and
the Rivers State House of Assembly .

Speaking  yesterdat at the Government House , Port Harcourt when he
granted  audience to a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation
Allocation and Fiscal Commission , he said: “I thank God  that the
Senate has  risen to the occasion .

“It is important  that the  Senate has taken the right action that
will ensure that Rivers State gets her representatives  to speak for
the state when issues of National importance  are discussed in the
Senate and the House of Representatives ”

He reiterated  that there was no reason  why the  Independent National
Electoral Commission has been unable  to  conduct  the rerun elections
because  the state still generates the highest oil revenue  and no
pipeline  vandalised as a result of insecurity .

Commenting  on  the presentation  by the  delegation  of the  Revenue
Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission,  Wike faulted the claim
that the non oil sector is now generating 50 per cent of the nation’s
revenue since recession .

He noted that the country  still relies on oil revenue , but pointed
out that it is necessary  to  diversify the country’s  revenue
generation  mechanism .

He, however , stated that the Rivers State Government  would   support
the auditing and generation of statistics  of the non oil revenue
sector by the Revenue Mobilisation  Allocation and Fiscal Commission .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR