Rivers Rerun: Wike Commends Senate’s Intervention

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike, has commended the Senate for

rising to the occasion in defence of democracy as it concerns the

rerun elections in the state.

He was reacting to the Senate’s directive to the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) that the commission should conduct the

rerun elections in Rivers State before December 10.

The governor declared that it is important that Rivers State gets her

full representation at the Senate , the House of Representatives and

the Rivers State House of Assembly .

Speaking yesterdat at the Government House , Port Harcourt when he

granted audience to a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation

Allocation and Fiscal Commission , he said: “I thank God that the

Senate has risen to the occasion .

“It is important that the Senate has taken the right action that

will ensure that Rivers State gets her representatives to speak for

the state when issues of National importance are discussed in the

Senate and the House of Representatives ”

He reiterated that there was no reason why the Independent National

Electoral Commission has been unable to conduct the rerun elections

because the state still generates the highest oil revenue and no

pipeline vandalised as a result of insecurity .

Commenting on the presentation by the delegation of the Revenue

Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Wike faulted the claim

that the non oil sector is now generating 50 per cent of the nation’s

revenue since recession .

He noted that the country still relies on oil revenue , but pointed

out that it is necessary to diversify the country’s revenue

generation mechanism .

He, however , stated that the Rivers State Government would support

the auditing and generation of statistics of the non oil revenue

sector by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission .