PDP Family is Behind You, Makarfi Tells EFCC Four

Olawale Olaleye

The factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, wednesday visited the quadruplet of Musiliu Obanikoro, Femi Fani-Kayode, Bala Mohammed and Reuben Abati in their cells at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and assured them that the PDP family was behind them.

This came less than 24 hours after the Senator Ali Ndume-led team visited their friends in the custody of the anti-graft commission and urged them to remain calm because the phase would pass soon.

On the Makarfi delegation were the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Ben Obi; National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye; Organising Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi; Senator Ughesi, Hajiya Binta Kuraye, former Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Political Matters, Mr. Akin Osuntokun and a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Robert Azibaola

They were said to have visited them at exactly 2.30p.m. yesterday and right in their cells.

According to EFCC sources, “The PDP delegation encouraged all four of the leaders that they came to visit and expressed full solidarity with them. They were happy to see that despite their challenges and undeniably unwarranted detention, they were strong and in high spirits.

“They urged them to keep the flag flying and that they should rest assured that the whole of the PDP family is solidly behind them. They told them to keep their heads up high and remain strong,” the source added, noting that the frequent visits of prominent Nigerians to the PDP leaders at EFCC have continued to help their psychology.

Responding to the prayers and words of encouragement of the PDP leaders, sources hinted that the four detainees thanked them for the visit as well as the leadership they demonstrated by coming to see them, regardless of what implications there could be for them given the disposition of the present government.

Last Tuesday night, some senators led by Senate Majority Leader, Ndume, paid a visit to Obanikoro and others and urged them to continue to hold up because “it is a phase that will definitely pass.”

Apart from Ndume, who led the team, others, on the team were the Deputy Minority Leader, Senators Philip Aduda; Ali Wakil, Isa Gamman as well as a former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin.

Before this, THISDAY also learnt that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was last weekend at the commission in the same spirit of showing solidarity with his former colleagues, who are still answering to different charges of financial crimes before the EFCC.