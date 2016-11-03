Osinbajo Laments Low Delivery of PPP Projects

* Blames approval processes, unwieldy project appraisal

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has regretted the low level of completed Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects in the country, blaming the trend on encumbrances arising from approval processes and unwieldy project appraisal.

He called for innovative ways to help reduce the time frame for delivering projects while still ensuring that only those of very high quality are delivered.

“The number of PPP projects that have been concluded in this country so far is quite low. This is partly because of unwieldy project appraisal and approval processes.

“One obvious solution is improved coordination between the different parties and institutions involved in project delivery,” he said in an address he presented in Abuja on Thursday at a knowledge-sharing forum organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The Vice President also pointed out that there is very limited capacity within Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to deliver PPP projects.

He said: “Yet at the minimum, MDAs should have in-house staff with requisite skills in financial, legal, technical, procurement and project management areas to be able to deliver on such projects.