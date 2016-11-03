Osinbajo Hails Sultan as Worthy Scion of Forebears, Says Justice Key to Societal Progress



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, is a worthy scion of his forebears, saying justice is key to societal progress and transformation.

He made the remark at an International Symposium on the Sokoto Caliphate held at the auditorium of the Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto.

He harped on the need for social justice, stressing that injustice always leads to chaos.

He urged leaders to always protect public treasuries and not to loot them, adding that corruption only destroys the future of the most vulnerable.

” Leadership is a privilege and the leaders must set moral and ethical tones for the society. It is the duty of leaders to protect and not to loot public resources.

“Nations thrive when they uphold values of honesty, integrity and hard work and disintegrate when they ignore these values,”he said.

