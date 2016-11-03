Navy Wives Embarks on Cancer Awareness Campaign

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), weekend, led by the National President, Mrs. Theresa Ibas, kicked off a cancer awareness campaign to sensitise women in the barracks and without.

The campaign started with a walk from Navy Town barracks in Ojo and extended to Otegbola Streer, Satellite Town, and ended with a lecture from medical experts.

Ibas said the association embarked on the exercise to raise breast cancer awareness in navy barracks to coincide with the International Cancer Awareness Month, October.

Given that early detection of breast cancer is very important, she urged women to get tested periodically.

She said, “We want to create awareness about breast cancer. This programme is in commemoration of World Breast Cancer day. I urge women and mothers to check themselves.

“Amongst us, we discovered that cancer has dealt with our families and we saw the need to wake up and enlighten them on early detection. Asides awareness, we will discuss with our women given that we have doctors to advise us, because the idea of NOWA is to see to the welfare of our members and their families.”

Also accompanying the NOWA president was the Officer-in-Charge of Female Prisons, DCP Lizzie Ekpendu, who helped share the pamphlet on breast cancer to women.