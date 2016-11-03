Navy Underscores Pivotal Role of Warrant Officers in Management

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Having understood the pivotal role of Warrant Officers in human resource management and administration, the Nigerian Navy (NN) for the first time in its 60 years of existence organised the Nigerian Navy Warrant Officers’ Convention.

The event, which was held at NN Dockyard on Victoria Island, Lagos, was hosted by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ette-Ibas.

With this move, the navy made available professional training, which had hitherto been limited to only high-ranking senior officers, to the middle cadre of Warrant Officers.

While charging the personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism and other core values of the navy in the discharge of their duties, Ibas said the convention themed: ‘ Warrant Officers as Vital tools in Nigerian Navy Human Resources Management and Administration’, was organised to address topical issues that directly impact on work ethics, divisional system as well as security and personnel safety.

Applauding the inputs of the Warrant Officers in the ongoing fight against illegalities in the nation’s maritime domain, Ibas said the navy has given a good account of itself with the support of other services, in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation, especially in the North East.

He said; “ The need to continue to build on the successes achieved so far and by implication a credible Nigerian Navy that is capable of discharging its constitutional roles and assigned tasks in a sustainable, efficient and effective manner, calls for a virile and professional human resource capacity.

“Suffice it to say that this cadre is an important link between the officers’ cadre and that of the junior ratings. Hence it is important to emphasise that the operational and administrative goals of the Nigerian Navy can not be attained without a well disciplined , knowledgeable and highly resourceful class of Warrant officers.”