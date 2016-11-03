N5m up for Grabs in NFF/CBN All Financial Institutions Competition

A total of 16 teams will take part in this year’s NFF/CBN All Financial Institutions Football Competition, as revealed by both organisations wednesday,

At a press parley to announce this year’s competition, CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor noted that the competition serves “as a platform for the promotion of unity, harmony and peaceful co-existence among institutions operating within Nigeria’s financial system.”

The annual event, now in its 30th year, was also graced in the past by top names in Nigeria football, including the late Stephen Keshi, Henry Nwosu, Nwankwo Kanu and Pascal Patrick.

On its part, the NFF pledged to continue to provide the necessary technical support to make the competition even more successful, from this year’s edition. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi was represented by the Director of Competitions, Mr. Bola Oyeyode.

A total of Five Million Naira has been set aside by the CBN as prize money for the competition, with the winner to take home N2million; 2nd place N1.5million; third place N1million and; fourth place N500,000. Akure, Enugu, Jos and Kaduna will serve as centres for the preliminary competition and the quarter finals, with the semi finals to take place in Calabar and Owerri, and the final at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 19th November.

Participating institutions include; First Bank of Nigeria Dadinkowa MFB, Accountant General Office, Lavunkpan MFB (Group A, Kaduna), Central Bank of Nigeria, Union Assurance, Access Bank, Enterprise Bank (Group B, Enugu), Federal Inland Revenue Service, Unity Bank, Brass MFB, Kwali MFB (Group C, Jos), Security and Exchange Commission, Fulani Balogun MFB, Tangale MFB and Federal Ministry of Finance (Group D, Akure).