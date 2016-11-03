Investcorp Turns Wellness Health to Provide Better Health Service

Rebecca Ejifoma

Investcorp Medicare Limited, a foremost national health maintenance organisation, has announced its decision to change the name of its company to Wellness Health Management Services Limited for better expert healthcare and quality service delivery.

This was made known at a press briefing held in Lagos, where the Executive Director, Wellness Health Management Services Limited, Mrs. Adetutu Afolabi, said the decision was to rebrand, reposition and excel in the role of providing quality healthcare solutions that offer superior services as Investcorp Medicare Limited have been known for since its inception.

She further emphasised that the organisation’s new name was accompanied with a wide-range of improved healthcare services designed to meet the needs of every client. “We work with our corporate partners through the development of innovation and high quality healthcare solution that offer them superior service experience, more convenience and flexible which ensures that they drive maximum value for their money.”

As an innovative health insurance organisation, it assures that it offers its customers a world of unique benefits. They are: flexibility and convenience, which allows a registered client with a membership card stress-free access to our national network of over 1200 best-in-class primary, secondary and specialist hospital even when they are outside their area of residence.

Meanwhile, Wellness Heath Management Service has put in place a structure called Client Engagement Programme. “This programme enables continuous engagement and interaction with clients can benefit from regular updates about their health plans and have access to general health information. It, also, includes a monthly e-newsletter, on-site health talks and health checks and short message service of topical health issues,” she said.

With a highly responsive 24-hour call centre personnel, the ED said that clients were assured of round-the-clock solution to enquire about their scheme eligibility, plan benefits and hospital access issues thereby removing all barriers to quality care and service’, she sa