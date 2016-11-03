IG Orders Investigation into Alleged Human Rights Abuse by Soldiers, Police at IDPs Camps

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday set up a Special Investigation Team to unravel the alleged human right abuses by soldiers and policemen at IDP camps.

It followed the report of sexual abuses, exploitation and violence by soldiers and police officers at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the North-east by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization,.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Donald Awunah, which was made available to the media in Abuja.

Idris said the investigation, which must be carried in conjunction with HRW, must be thorough.

According to the statement, the IG is irrevocably committed to the protection of all Nigerians irrespective of their status in the society and geographical location.

He expressed deep concern over the submissions in the report and has therefore directed the investigative team to carry out discreet and unbiased investigation into all the cases of abuse and misconduct as alleged in the report.

The Police boss however called on the Human Right Watch officials to avail the investigation team of more facts that will assist in the team to conclude the inquiry into the alleged forty three (43) rape cases mentioned in the report.