Grazing Law: Fayose Releases Detained Cows, Signs Peace Treaty with Herdsmen



By Olakiitan Victor

After signing a peace pact with members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Governor Ayodele Fayose on Thursday released nine cows arrested for contravening the state’s anti-grazing law to the group.

Fayose, however, stated that he released the cows to cement the relationship between the government , farmers and the Fulani herdsmen in the state, warning that the 7am till 6pm grazing period stipulated in the law stands and that anyone who contravenes it will be dealt

with.

The Miyetti Allah at the meeting signed a peace pact with the government, promising to co-exist peacefully with the farmers and residents of the state .

The cows were seized a couple of weeks ago by the recently inaugurated Ekiti State Grazing Enforcement Marshals for contravening the

anti-grazing law.