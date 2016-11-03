Buhari: My Government Not Responsible for Recession

President Buhari...is his government's fight against corruption crumbling
*Says he can’t forget the poor
By Tobi Soniyi
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the criticism that his handling of the economy led the country into a recession.
Speaking at the State House,in Abuja during a  meeting with ‎ the Senior Executive Course No 38 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS),  he said that it was not his administration that led the country into recession.
‎The president said: “In the last one and half years of this administration, the economy has experienced some tough times, particularly with the decline in oil revenues, which has some harsh impacts on Nigerians at the grassroots.
“It is also important to note that the economic recession is not the making of this administration, but rather a consequence of bad management of the economy in the past couple of decades. Nor is recession limited to Nigeria; there are far, far worse cases than Nigeria.”
The president, however, said that no matter the scale of the  problem facing the country, the important thing was how to tackle it.
He said his administration was  committed to finding lasting solutions to the nation’s economic structural imbalance.
“Let us have faith in our great nation that we will come out of this recession vibrant and strong‎,” he added.
‎The president said it was impossible for his administration to ignore the poor who made great sacrifice to bring him to government.
 He said: “Ours more than any other government in the history of Nigeria is a people’s government.  We therefore must and we will keep faith with the people.”

  • Pascal Chimezie

    I beg to disagree with Mr. President. If his government is not the architect of Nigeria’s economic woes, its poor handling since his government came to power a year and, has worsened the situation. His government doesn’t seem to have a clear vision. His government doesn’t seem to have men & women who are adept at managing economic crisis. His government doesn’t seem to connect with the poor masses, nor does it care for the opinion of other Nigerians, except his kits & kin. A clear indication that his ministers and cabinet lack the professionalism & expertise to handle the economy is in the way his government presented its loan request to the National Assembly. His team ought to have known what to do & what is required of them. This has made many Nigerians fear that even if the loan is approved, the government will not be able to manage the fund well, thus putting Nigeria into greater & worse condition. The President himself lacks good communication skill.