Blsphemy: Kano Frees Suspected Killers of 74-year Old Bridget

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano magistrate’s court presided over by Jibrin Muhammad on Thursday freed five suspected killers of Igbo woman trader, Bridget Agbahime, 74 years old, killed at Kofar Wambai market over alleged blasphemy.

The Chief magistrate, Mr. Jibrin Muhammad, discharged the five suspects and terminated the case in line with the directive of the attorney-general of Kano state.

The freed suspects, Dauda Ahmed, Abdulmumeen Mustafa, Zubairu Abubakar, Abdullahi Abubakar and Musa Abdullahi, were charged with inciting disturbance, culpable homicide, joint act and mischief.

The killed woman who hailed from Imo state was murdered on June 2, 2016 at Kofar Wambai Market over alleged blasphemy.

In his submission earlier, state counsel, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, who represented the attorney-general of Kano state, told the court that they had no case against the suspects.

“We received the case diary from the police on June 8 and having gone through the case diary, the attorney- general of Kano state evaluated the facts in accordance with sections 130 and 150 of the criminal procedure code.

“The legal advice presented to the court, dated June 24, states that there is no case to answer as the suspects are all innocent and orders the court to discharge all the suspects”.