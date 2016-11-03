APC Disciplinary Panel Recommends Sanctions Against Frank

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The disciplinary committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to investigate the alleged embarrassing actions and utterances of the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, on Thursday submitted its report, indicting him of the offence.

The verdict of the disciplinary panel came just as the party gave reasons why Comrade Frank had not been empowered to speak for the party, saying that the National Working Committee (NWC) found out that he lacks the capacity to do the job.

Although the Solomon Edoja-led five-man disciplinary merely said that it found all the allegations to true, submitted, THISDAY gathered from sources privy to the contents of the report that it actually recommended sanctions ranging from suspension to outright expulsion of Frank from the party.

The Solomon Edoja-led five man committee was recently constituted by the South South zonal vice chairman of the party, Hilliard Etta to investigate a petition written by a member of the party from Akwa Ibom state, Mr Aniekan Akpabio.

The petitioner had accused Mr Frank of making disparaging comments against the party in the media.

Speaking while receiving the report of the disciplinary committee yesterday, he National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta said that several factors counted aginst Frank’s being appointed deputy Spokesman amongst which were his temperament, loyalty and capacity.