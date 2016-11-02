Recession: Sultan Urges Govts to Take Measures to Cushion the Suffering of Nigerians

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Wednesday called on governments at all levels to put in place measures to cushion the suffering of Nigerians.

He made the plea during the special distribution of N9 million worth of free items to 270 widows and orphans organized by the State Zakkat and Endowment Committee as part of events lined up to mark the 10th anniversary of the Sultan on the throne.

He noted that many Nigerians are facing serious difficulties as a result of the economic recession and appealed to state governments to do more in reducing the suffering of the people.

According to him, piety and repentance remained the only plausible solutions to the current recession in Nigeria.

” The current recession in Nigeria and other parts of the world has actually been ordained by God. So, Nigerians should seek for repentance from God ,” he said.

Abubakar admonished both Muslims and Christians in the country to live their lives according to the dictates of their holy scriptures.

The Sultan urged security agencies to be more proactive in preventing the frequent cases of kidnapping in the nation.

In a remark, Governor Aminu Tambuwal described the ten years of the Sultan on the throne as remarkable and historic.