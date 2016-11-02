Man Sues Ebonyi Govt. over Gazetted Tax Law

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A middle-aged man, Mr Alieze Sunday Ekpa, has sued the Ebonyi state government

at the state High Court for failure to produce the gazetted copy of the amended Ministry of Environment Law in the state.

The respondents are the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Augustine Nwankwegu;

Ebonyi state House of Assembly and its Clerk, Mrs Roseline Nwokporo,

The plaintiff had approach the court demanding the release of the

gazetted copy of the tax law to enable him study it and assess the arbitrary sanitation rate which he claimed has

scared investors.

The state government, it was gathered, proscribed the Ebonyi state

Environmental Protection Agency (EBSEPA) in 2015 and its law

metamorphosed into the state Ministry of Environment Law which has

triggered the ripples concerning the year of its amendment to have started

enforcement in 2013.