Imoukhuede Now Heads Elizade Varsity’s Governing Council

James Sowole in Akure

The former Managing Director of Access Bank Plc and the President of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, Mr. Aigboje Imoukhuede, has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

The new council also comprises the wife of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, Mr. Adekunle Ade Ojo, Dr. Bola Adediji, Dr. Ayo Ojo, Prof. Theopilus Olawoye, Mr. Begunde Oladipo, Prof. Biyi Akinaso and Mr. Olusola Adekanola.

Speaking during the inauguration, the founder of the university, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo reiterated that the university was established to impart knowledge and power in the students who will later use the knowledge to develop Nigeria in future.

He said the institution was not meant to become a big university only, but also one with distinction and achievement that will help the economy of the country.

“I see this university as a catalyst that can propel Nigeria to a better country. This university is meant to transform our society, to deliver us from poverty through the application of knowledge acquired.”

Ade-Ojo described the newly inaugurated council members as people of high experience and integrity who have excelled in their various fields and urged them to use their experience to take the university to a greater height and also “transform the university to engine room of knowledge and power.”