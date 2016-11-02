House Urges INEC to Conclude Elections in Rivers, Other States

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conclude all outstanding elections into national and state assemblies in Rivers, Anambra and other states.

The House also mandated its Committees on Legislative Compliance and Electoral Matters to ensure compliance with the House resolution of June 23, 2016, and that INEC concludes all elections in Rivers State and revert within two weeks with a confirmed date for the election.

Adopting a motion sponsored, the Minority Leader, Hon. Leo Ogor, Hon. Kingsley Chinda ( Rivers PDP) and four others, the House accused INEC of disregarding a December 2015 order of the Court of Appeal, which directed that re-run elections in Rivers State should be conducted within 60 days.

“But INEC has since consistently failed, neglected and/or refused to do so, apart from the one it conducted on March 9, 2016 in only four out of the 12 federal (and few state) constituencies that re-run elections were ordered in December 2015,” Ogor said.

He added that INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega successfully conducted peaceful elections in Borno and other North-east states that were experiencing crises caused by Boko Haram.

“Yet the present leadership of INEC has consistently neglected, failed and/or refused to conduct elections in only about eight local governments of Rivers state, citing security concerns,” Ogor added.

Contributing to the motion, Majority Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said INEC is shortchanging the senatorial districts and constituencies by not concluding the elections.