FG Warns States over Refusal to Access N41bn UBEC Fund 

*Borno best performing state, Abia highest defaulter

By Paul Obi in Abuja

Following the deplorable state of infrastructure in the educational sector in the country, the federal government on Wednesday warned the 36 state governments against their refusal to access the the N41 billion Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) fund earmarked for educational programmes across the states.

At a meeting with 21 chief executive officers of agencies in the Federal Ministry of Education, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, expressed great concern about the deplorable conditions under which some Nigerian children even attend classes.

Among such conditions is studying under the trees for lack of classrooms.

The minister therefore advised states to fast-track the process of accessing the funds for judicious use.

He stressed the need for them to access the over N41 billion made available to them by the federal government through the UBEC to improve education infrastructure at that level.

According to him, the situation remains critical given the imperative of basic education to the nation.

The minister said: “The refusal, and or inability of States to access their share of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) fund is strangulating the development of basic education nationwide.

“The absolute necessity for states to access this fund cannot be over emphasized, maintaining that doing otherwise is not only depriving the country’s children, the conducive learning environment they desire, but is also depriving Nigerians of thousands of employment opportunities that could be generated if N41 billion is injected into the economy through such productive activities.”