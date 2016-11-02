Aruna Quadri Nominated for 2016 ITTF Star Awards

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has nominated Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri amongst shortlisted players for the prestigious 2016 ITTF Star Awards.

The global table tennis ruling body announced the nominees for the 2016 Male & Female Table Tennis Stars & Star Point yesterday, with the winners to be crowned at the awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar on December 8, 2016.

The fourth edition scheduled to hold at the Doha’s prestigious Sheraton Hotel is to celebrate the world’s best table tennis players’ achievements in 2016.

Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) President & ITTF Deputy President, Khalil AL-Mohannadi said: “On behalf of QTTA, I am excited to be hosting the celebrations for the world’s best table tennis players in Doha, Qatar.

“QTTA have very elaborate plans for the 2016 ITTF Star Awards and everyone in attendance and fans around the world watching on TV will surely enjoy the show we have planned to honour the most important people in our sport, the athlete’s and their achievements in 2016.”

The nominees for the Male Table Tennis Star presented by DHS, as nominated by the ITTF Athletes’ Commission include:

*Quadri Aruna (NGR): First ever African Olympic Games Quarterfinalist. Highest ever world ranked African player at 25 in the world

*Fan Zhendong (CHN): 2016 Men’s World Cup champion, 2016 World Team Champion, two 2016 ITTF World Tour Super Series titles

*Ma Long (CHN): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Singles and Team Champion, 2016 World Team Champion, two 2016 ITTF World Tour Super Series titles

*Jun Mizutani (JPN): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Singles Bronze Medalist and Team Silver Medalist, 2016 World Team Championships Silver Medalist, three 2016 ITTF World Tour titles

Upon the nomination, world number one and 2015 Male Table Tennis Star Ma Long said of the award; “It’s an honour to be nominated again this year, and I am happy that table tennis has gained a lot of attention and popularity after the Olympic Games. I hope that this phenomenon will continue for our sport.”