APC NWC In Closed-Door Meeting With Okorocha

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has gone into a closed-door meeting with the governors of the party represented by their chairman, the Imo state governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

The meeting, which started about 2.15pm, is taking place at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja and is expected to have issues relating to recent events in the ruling party.

Apart from the controversy trailing the party’s governorship primary in Ondo state which led to altercations between the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, and Chief John Oyegun, the party leadership has also had some problems with attempt to appoint an acting spokesman.