All Set for Grand Finale of 2016 Federation Cup

The stage is set for the grand finale of this year’s men and women Federation Cup competitions, scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nnewi –based FC IfeanyiUbah will confront Nasarawa United of Lafia in a match of debutants in the men’s final, while League champions Rivers Angels will clash with Bayelsa Queens in the women’s final.

The women’s final is billed to start at 1.30pm, with the men’s version to begin at 3.30pm.

The Governors of Anambra, Nasarawa, Rivers and Bayelsa are expected to be at the venue, as well as host Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

On its way to the final, Nasarawa United, nicknamed Solid Miners, defeated FC Abuja 1-0 in the Round of 64, beat Go Round FC by the same margin in the Round of 32 and saw off Dynamite United also 1-0 in the Round of 16.

In the quarter finals, the Solid Miners prevailed 4-2 on penalties over 2015 champions Akwa United after both teams finished 0-0 in regulation time, and the Lafia boys then shocked two –time African champions Enyimba FC 1-0 in the second semi final in Ibadan.

FC IfeanyiUbah, nicknamed Anambra Warriors, pipped Ebonyi United 1-0 in the Round of 64 before ejecting last year’s runners –up Lobi Stars also by a lone goal in the Round of 32. In the Round of 16, they defeated Katsina United 2-0, the same margin of victory they earned over Warri Wolves in the quarter -finals. In the semi finals, they edged Crown FC 2-1 in Kaduna.

On their part, Rivers Angels edged FC Robo Queens 3-2 in the first round of the women’s competition, walked over Capital City Doves in the second round and saw off Sunshine Queens 2-1 in the quarter finals and Nasarawa Amazons 1-0 in the semi finals.

Bayelsa Queens walked over Martins White Doves in the second round, overpowered COD United Ladies 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the quarter finals and edged Delta Queens 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in the semi finals.