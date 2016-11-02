Ahmed Threatens to Deal With Workers Involved in Illegal Recruitment, Abuse of Public Funds  

by Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has declared that any member of staff in the state-owned tertiary educational institutions that participated in any illegal recruitment of staff and abuse of public funds would be dealt with according to the extant regulations and laws of the state.

The affected state-owned tertiary educational institutions are Kwara State University, Malete, College of Education, Oro, Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Kwara College of Education(Technical) Lafiaji, and Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAIS), Ilorin.

Ahmed disclosed this in Ilorin on Wednesday when he received reports of visitation panels to College of Education, Oro, and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin.

According to him, “The era of irregular and unauthorized recruitment, revenue leakages and general inefficiency in state owned tertiary educational institutions is over.”