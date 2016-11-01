THISDAY Home+Design, Essential Interiors Magazine Set to Hold Luxury Home & Hospitality Exhibition Nov 4-6

THISDAY Home+Design in collaboration with Essential Interiors Magazine is set to present an exclusive preview of Nigeria’s premier Luxury Homes & Hospitality Exhibition: MADE BY DESIGN.

The exhibition will be staged at The Landmark event centre, Lagos, from November 4-6, 2016, and will showcase some of the most valuable, elegant and remarkably unique luxury home and hospitality products offered in Nigeria.

The event is designed to provide beneficial collaboration and networking experience among key players in the luxury home and hospitality market, providing choice collection of luxury products, services and experiences for even the most discerning clientele.

According to the organisers, activities will unfold in specific order as follows:

• A V.I.P Red Carpet, Private Viewing and Launch of THISDAY Home+Design on Friday November 4, Red carpet starts at 5pm; this will involve a red carpet media hosting, and a one-night V.I.P cocktail, which will double as a V.I.P launch event – that officially introduces the weekly Home+Design publication to key industry partners.

• Exclusive conference for hospitality stakeholders, architects, designers and luxury property developers, themed: ‘Business of Luxury’ on Saturday November 5 from 10a.m.-12p.m.; four panellists will speak (within 15-minutes duration each), while sponsors will have the opportunity to present their brands and products to prominent architects, designers and luxury property developers. The conference will be anchored by Udo Okonjo, CEO Fine and Country Nigeria, while other panellist include: Mr. Bayo Odulami of Design Group NIG, Andrea Geday of El Alan Construction and Mosun Ogunbanjo, CEO of Wheatbaker Hotel.

• On November 5 to 6, exhibition continues from 9a.m. to 6p.m. daily: Other amazing, rare and highly sought-after luxury and hospitality design products, brands, companies will feature to offer a broad range of choices to real estate developers and home owners including hospitality business owners/managers in Nigeria.

For more information on MADE BY DESIGN please visit http://essentialinteriorsng.com/made-by-design/