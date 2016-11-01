Skye Bank Sacks 50 Employees, Outsourced Staffs

Obinna Chima

Skye Bank Plc has relieved a total of 50 of its employees as well as outsourced staff of their appointments.

Although the number of the affected non-core staff were not stated since they are not direct employees of the bank, the reasons for the exit, it was gathered ranged from performance, disciplinary issues as well as right sizing.

It was gathered that most of those affected were Staff in Outsourced Functions (SOF) comprising tellers, drivers and internal security guards. Some of those affected, THISDAY learnt were also made to face the disciplinary committee of the bank due to their misconduct.

The management of the bank it was learnt has also approved payment of the entitlement and severance packages to those affected as contained in their engagement letter and as agreed with the workers union.

” The bank thanked the affected staff and expressed its appreciation for their work while in the employment of the organisation,” Skye Bank said in a statement last night.

“Part of the mandate of Skye Bank’s re-constituted board is to run a lean and efficient organisation; control cost; aggressively recover debts owed by debtors and grow deposit liabilities and shore the liquidity position of the bank,” it added.