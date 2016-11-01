Militants Shun Buhari Meeting with Niger Delta Stakeholders

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger Delta Stakeholders has started at the State House’s Banquet Hall.

However, militants were conspicuously absent ‎at the meeting which is aimed at resolving the seemingly intractable crisis in the oil rich region.

In attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

Ministers who are from Niger Delta, as well as service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police are also attending the meeting.

Traditional rulers and members of the Civil Society groups from the Niger Delta are also in attendance.