Kukah Felicitates with Obanikoro, Fani-Kayode, Abati at EFCC

Iyobosa Uwugiaren In Abuja

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, monday felicitated with some of the inmates in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including former ministers, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and a former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Reuben Abati, commending the anti-graft agency on its facilities.

The catholic priest, who was conducted round the facilities by the acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, expressed delight that the detainees appeared to be in high spirits despite the discomfort of temporary restriction.

He urged them not to be depressed and to see their current travail as celestial.

Also speaking, Magu told the inmates that their incarceration was not personal.

“It is not personal. This is all about Nigeria and making it better. And I think there is a consensus around this,” the EFCC boss said.

Kukah who prayed for the inmates before leaving the corporate headquarters of the anti-graft commission, summed up his visit thus: “I discussed with some detained suspects like Fani-Kayode, Obanikoro and Abati; and I am quite pleased they are looking cheerful. “I was also happy with the humility of the acting chairman who took me round and the way he interacted with the detainees. This is what is important for our country so that nobody takes these kinds of things personal. I am happy I came.’’

Kukah said every Nigerian is a staff of EFCC to the extent that the people want a better country and they are doing what needs to be done.

He added that the people would continue to pray for God to guide the detainees, keep them safe and ensure that Nigerians build a country that they all would be proud of.

“This country has suffered so much, but we hope and pray that we can bring the suffering and trauma to an end as we collectively fight corruption,” Kukah further stated.