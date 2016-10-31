Rohr Lists Moses, Ighalo, Others to Battle Algeria

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up captain John Mikel Obi, assistant captain Ahmed Musa, goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and 21 others for next month’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Fennecs of Algeria in Uyo.

While he has retained the bulk of the squad that defeated Zambia 2-1 in Ndola earlier this month to establish Nigeria at the top of Group B of the African race, the Franco-German tactician has also beefed up the playing body with in –form Israeli –based midfielder John Ogu and Nigeria’s top scorer at the Olympic Men’s Football Tournament in Brazil, Oghenekaro Etebo.

Germany –based defender Leon Balogun, back from injury, also returns while English Premiership stars Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo are also called.

Former junior international goalkeeper Dele Alampasu and Dutch –based defender Tyrone Ebuehi are also invited.

Players are expected to start arriving at the team’s Bolton White Apartment in Abuja on Sunday, 6thNovember.

The Super Eagles welcome the Fennecs at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, 12thNovember in one of the potentially most explosive games of the African series.

FULL LIST:

Goalkeepers: Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (FC Cesarense, Portugal)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (Haugesund FC, Norway); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Tyrone Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey); Elderson Echiejile (Standard Liege, Belgium), Kingsley Madu (SV Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi (Chelsea FC, England); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (KRC Genk, Belgium); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Watford FC, England); Brown Ideye (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England)