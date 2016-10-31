ntel’s VOXHD app now available on Google Play Store

ntel subscribers can now enjoy crystal clear calls, SMS over LTE with compatible 4G device

ntel, Nigeria’s most advanced 4G/LTE network provider, has launched its VOXHD application on Google Play Store.

The Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) application allow customers who have 4G/LTE devices supported on the ntel network, to experience the unique voice service provided by ntel.

Speaking on the launch of the application, Kamar Abass, ntel Chief Executive Officer said: “This is the first time a Voice Over LTE application that is native to a Nigerian network is being hosted on Google Play Store.”

He added that: “The application avails our customers of crystal clear high definition VoLTE calls, Short Message Service (SMS over LTE) as well as other traditional features expected from a cellular voice service. With this application, our customers can make and receive HD voice calls, send and receive SMS on their ntel line, with any compatible 4G device, anywhere within our coverage areas.”

To download the application, subscribers should simply type “ntel VOXHD” on the relevant Google Play Store page.

Abass further noted that ntel is committed to improving user experience by deploying cutting edge technology in its service delivery.

The ntel VOXHD application is currently compatible with devices running on Android Operating Systems versions from Android 5.X.

ntel is also working to integrate the Apple iOS version shortly for the benefit of Apple iPhone users. Updates on this will be provided regularly on our website.

ntel’s VOXHD is compatible with only ntel SIM cards to the exclusion of other networks.