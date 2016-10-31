‘No Peace Talk Between FG, N/Delta Leaders will Succeed Without Tompolo’

1
1161
Tompolo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

No peace talk between Niger Delta leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari will be fruitful without the inclusion of former militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Comrade Paul Bebenimibo, a foremost activist of the region, declared on Monday.

He therefore urged the federal government to make effort to identify the true stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

He regretted that some of people being paraded as Niger Delta leaders are not even in touch with their own people not to talk of issues regarding the region.

Bebenimibo, nevertheless, described the meeting as a good omen “because we earlier thought that this government has abandoned the issues of the Niger Delta.”

He admonished the federal government to urgently kick off the Maritime University at Okerenkoko and the private sector-driven $16 billion EPZ project.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Judith

    A true leader does not abandon his people in times of adversity, especially if his conscience is clear. Just taking the headline alone-if that is what they believe, so be it. Tompolo that abandoned them is now the person that will determine whether or not there is peace- ridiculously ridiculous!