‘No Peace Talk Between FG, N/Delta Leaders will Succeed Without Tompolo’

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

No peace talk between Niger Delta leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari will be fruitful without the inclusion of former militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Comrade Paul Bebenimibo, a foremost activist of the region, declared on Monday.

He therefore urged the federal government to make effort to identify the true stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

He regretted that some of people being paraded as Niger Delta leaders are not even in touch with their own people not to talk of issues regarding the region.

Bebenimibo, nevertheless, described the meeting as a good omen “because we earlier thought that this government has abandoned the issues of the Niger Delta.”

He admonished the federal government to urgently kick off the Maritime University at Okerenkoko and the private sector-driven $16 billion EPZ project.