Navy Boss Admonish Niger Delta Youths To Shun Criminal Vices

Offers free health services to host community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, in Warri, Delta State, Commodore Joseph Dzunve, has urged youths to shun criminal activities in the Niger Delta area.

He gave the admonition last weekend during the command’s ongoing medical outreach tagged ”Rhapsody” at Ugbangwe, an Itsekiri community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

He assured the people of their safety and urged them to provide his command with useful information that will make it provide adequate security for them.

He said the medical outreach was to engender military and civil relationship noting that the military is not all about enforcing the law but to also provide humanitarian service to the people.