‘MultiChoice Committed to Giving Value to Nigerians’

By Eromosele Abiodun

General Manager, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho has said that the company will continue to give value to its teeming customers in Nigeria and ensure that great family entertainment is available to everyone at the most affordable price.

He stated this at a press briefing to announce the addition of variety and quality on DStv.

MultiChoice, he said, is delivering even more value to the DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access bouquets.

“Starting November 1, 2016, subscribers will enjoy massive content upgrade on all DStv bouquets including varied and quality channels that the whole family can enjoy. This latest move is in line with the company’s promise of putting its customers at the heart of the business. In the last nine months DStv has delivered the world’s best football leagues to DStv Compact customers (February) followed by the DStv price freeze in April – and in the latest giant leap in providing customer value, DStv is combining more quality and variety to its bouquets to ensure everyone has access to the best family entertainment at a price they can afford, “he said.

On the new additions, he announced that three new HD channels have been added to DStv Premium.

“DStv Compact Plus gets a major revamp with additional premium-content channels. DStv customers will enjoy an entertainment bonanza with more variety, quality and exciting new content added to their packages. This major boost in entertainment value across all DStv bouquets demonstrates our commitment to ensuring DStv customers receive great entertainment and best-in-class value.

“The price reductions in our state of the art decoders – Explora and HD Zapper – will ensure that great family entertainment is available to everyone at the most affordable price. We are all living in tough economic times – and while the everyday costs of food, water, power and fuel are increasing at an alarming rate, we recognise that there is still a need to take time to escape and relax with the family at home to enjoy quality and entertaining programmes from movies to sports, series, documentaries and a whole lot more, ”he said.

He added: “The changes we are making here are not only a defining moment in our MultiChoice story, but also a defining moment in the African entertainment landscape and we are proud to be pushing as hard as we can to delight DStv customers. The latest exciting enhancements to DStv packages include: DStv Premium: More HD and pop-up channels. DStv Premium is the ultimate television entertainment experience with the best of everything from the world’s most popular local and international channels. With the addition of3 high definition (HD) channels, customers can now watch more of their favourite shows including the latest and exclusive first run movies, drama, comedy and sport in picture-perfect, crystal clear quality on the 14 HD channels now available to them.

“Also this October, DStv Premium customers will celebrate with M-Net on the M-Net Movies Blockparty pop-up channel on 109, and can look forward to more exciting pop-up channels in the coming months like the M-Net Movies Harry Porter pop-up channel which will run from 4 – 14 November. DStv Compact Plus: Gets Bigger and better with eleven new channels. In a major revamp of DStv Compact Plus, customers will enjoy more fantastic channels with buzzworthy original series plus hilarious local sitcoms, riveting talk shows and thought-provoking documentaries previously only available on the DStv Premium package.

“New channels include Vuzu AMP, Lifetime, Discovery channel, Crime & Investigation, History channel and Africa Magic Showcase. DStv Compact Plus will also be injected with extra sports content with the addition of more UEFA Champions League matches alongside the best European Football leagues and the Europa league on SuperSport 6 and SuperSport 4. New channels coming soon to DStv to bring the best of Nollywood content, Latin American telenovelas and Bollywood movies respectively, on the package include Eva Plus, B4U Movies and ROKon DStv channel 168 which will bring viewers 24-hour entertainment featuring the latest and greatest Nollywood movies and series.”