More Ultimatums Trail ExxonMobil over Oil Spill Compensation, MoU

Okon Bassey in Uyo

It appears to be a season of ultimatums by oil producing areas of Akwa Ibom State to American oil giant, ExxonMobil.

The latest warning was given to the company to pay compensation for oil spill within three weeks.

Two weeks ago, Ibeno Youths had issued a threat to commence hostility against ExxonMobil with a seven-day ultimatum for defaulting in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and demanded N100 billion as accumulated unpaid oil spill fund.

Just on Saturday, the people of oil-rich Eket local government area frowned on their neglect by the Federal and State Governments as well as ExxonMobil exploiting oil in the area warning their silence over the years of neglect and underdevelopment for granted.

Again, on Monday, youths from Esit Eket issued another seven-day ultimatum to ExxonMobil to homour the MoU it signed with stakeholders of the host community

or face serious action that could cripple oil and gas activities in the area.