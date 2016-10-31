Kukah Visits EFCC, Prays for Obanikoro, Fani Kayode, Abati, Others

Iyobosa Uwugiaren In Abuja

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Revered Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Monday felicitated with some of the inmates at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) cell.

Among them were former ministers, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and a former Presidential spokesperson, Dr. Reuben Abati.

Kukah however commended the anti-graft agency for the facilities in its cells .

The Catholic priest, who was conducted round the facilities by the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, expressed delight that the detainees appeared in high spirits despite the discomfort of temporary restriction.

He urged them not to be depressed and to see their current travail as celestial.

Also speaking, Magu assured the inmates that their incarceration was not personal.

“It is not personal. This is all about Nigeria and making it better. And I think there is a consensus around this,” the EFCC boss said.

Kukah who prayed for the inmates before leaving the corporate headquarters of the anti-graft commission, summed up his visit thus: “I discussed with some detained suspects like Femi Fani-Kayode, Musiliu Obanikoro and Reuben Abati; and I am quite pleased they are looking cheerful.

‘’I was also happy with the humility of the acting Chairman who took me round and the way he interacted with the detainees. This is what is important for our country so that nobody takes these kinds of things personal. I am happy I came.’’

Kukah said that every Nigerian is a member of staff of EFCC to the extent that the people want a better country and they are doing what needs to be done.

He added that the people would continue praying that God guides the detainees, keeps them safe and ensure that Nigerians build a country that they all will be proud of.

‘’This country has suffered so much, but we hope and pray that we can bring the suffering and trauma to an end as we collectively fight corruption”, Kukah further stated.