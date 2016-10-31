Globacom Expands 4G LTE to 16 Other New Locations

By Emma Okonji

Few weeks after it launched its fourth generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) network, Globacom said it has extended the service to 16 new locations, bringing the total live locations across the country to 33.

The new locations were Glo 4G LTE services are live as announced by the company, include Ikeja, Isolo, Lagos State University (LASU), Oregun and Opebi areas of Lagos State, Redemption Camp and Babcock University in Ogun State, Redeemer’s University in Ede, Osun State, Rukpokwu, Rumuibekwe, Eleme Junction, Eliozu, Woji, and Rumuigbo in Rivers State and Mpape and Utako in Abuja.

The latest announcement reinforces the pledge of the company to grow the advanced network to the rest of Nigeria very rapidly.

The locations added before the latest addition included Okada (Igbinedion University), Abraka (Delta State University), Bonny, Escravos, Forcados, Ekpoma (Ambrose Alli University), Agbor (College of Education), and Sapele (Western Delta University).

The original launch locations of the advanced technology included Lagos- Lekki, Ikoyi, V.I, Ajah and Akoka (South West), Port Harcourt- Aba Road, Trans Amadi, Diobu, Old GRA and UNIPort, Warri, Eket and Benin (South South), Abuja- Maitama, Wuse, Asokoro, Garki/Central Business District and Airport Road and Jos (North Central), Yola – ABTI (North East) and Zaria- ABU (North West).

The introduction of the 4G LTE network has been met with massive acceptance in the areas where it was launched while numerous telecom users in other locations within the country have reportedly inundated Globacom with requests for the expansion of the service to their locations.

Glo 4G LTE network makes it possible for Globacom subscribers to enjoy efficient mobile broadband internet which is several times faster than a 3G network. Consequently, they are able to surf the internet at the speed of light and download ultra high definition videos in seconds.

Golbacom is making the deal sweeter for subscribers by introducing a wide range of data bundles. Some of the data bundles include N500 for a whopping 1.6GB of data, N1000 for 3.2GB data and 7.5GB for N2000. Others include 10GB for N2,500, 18GB for N4000 and 24GB for N5000.

Those who want routers can purchase one bundled with a landline, free SIM, 60 GB of shareable data valid for a month and free world-class content for a one-off fee of N31,000.

Globacom is also selling 4G MiFi with free SIM, 60 GB of shareable data valid for one month and free world-class content for a one-off fee of N25,000.

Customers wishing to join the network are advised to buy and register a 4G LTE Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) or swap their existing SIM for a 4G SIM, get a 4G phone and dial *777# to buy a data plan.