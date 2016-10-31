Cattle Rustlers on Rampage, Kill 5 in Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than five people have been killed as cattle rustlers went on rampage in Gbada community in Kaure village in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The incident occurred about 3am on Monday, according to reports from the village.

ThisDay learnt that several villagers were also injured with others still missing.

According to an eyewitness, the rustlers numbering about 30 and armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the community when the villagers were asleep, making it impossible for them to defend themselves.

A large number of cattle, sheep and goats were thereafter rustled, according to the eyewitness.

The village, located on the border with Kaduna state, had come under attack by rustlers in the last couple of weeks following the joint military operation in that state which had made life unbearable for them there.

The Senator representing Niger East senatorial zone, Mr David Umaru, in a reaction, condemned the attack as “barbaric and heinous”.

He has therefore called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.