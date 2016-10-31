Buhari Orders Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Exploitation in IDP Camps

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to commence investigation into allegations by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that women and girls in Internally Displaced Persons’ camps were being exploited sexually.

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said he was worried and shocked by the recent HRW’s report which alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of women and girls in IDP camps.

The statement said that the welfare of these most vulnerable of Nigerian citizens had been a priority of Buhari’s government.

“Nigerians and the international community can rest assured that the allegations raised in the HRW are not being taken lightly,” the statement added.

The statement said Buhari had also instructed the state governors of the affected states to immediately commence investigations into the issue.

The president said the results of the investigation would determine the next course of action for the government and define an appropriate response.

The statement added, “While the Nigerian military continues to work hard so that these unfortunate victims of Boko Haram terrorism can soon return safely to their homes, the government will do its best to ensure their protection and welfare in the temporary IDP camps.”

‎HRW had in the report alleged that government officials and other authorities in Nigeria had raped and sexually exploited women and girls displaced by the conflict with Boko Haram,