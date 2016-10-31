ACF Expresses Worry Over Increasing Insecurity in the North

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed deep concern over the increasing insecurity in the region.

Speaking when he led a delegation of officials on a courtesy call to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, at the Government House, Kaduna, the Deputy National Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Liman Kwande, condemned the recent attacks and killings in some communities in the southern part of Kaduna state by suspected Fulani herdsmen and urged the authorities to put an end to the killings.

He also lamented the rampant kidnapping of people along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway gunmen, saying the ACF was worried by seeming increase in crime rate in the north.

“The recent attacks by suspected herdsmen on some communities in the Godogodo chiefdom, where lives were lost, properties destroyed, and most importantly trust among the communities have been severely damaged, are most condemnable.

“The rampant kidnapping of innocent people along Kaduna-Abuja expressway among others is great concerns to us.

“These threats to our peace, as a region and collectively as a people, must be addressed by both the government and socio-cultural groups like ACF” Kwande said.

He disclosed that the ACF, as part of its efforts towards addressing the problem of insecurity in the north, plans to organise a security summit in Kaduna with a view to finding solutions to the problems.

“To respond to these serious security challenges, the ACF thought it necessary to organise a Northern Security Summit, where stakeholders will be invited to openly discuss the various forms of insecurity and proffer workable solutions” he said.