Vote Out APC in 2019, Jang Charges Plateau People

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Immediate past governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has charged Plateau people to ensure that the sitting Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and his All Progressive Congress (APC) are voted out in 2019 election, noting that the APC government has brought nothing but hardship on the people.

He gave the charge in his address at the constituency outreach empowerment programme organised by Hon. Istifanus Gyang, the member representing Riyom / Barkin Ladi federal constituency in the House of Representatives

Jang said, “The people of Plateau have decided to vote back the PDP into power come 2019” and that Lalong should therefore be prepared to quit the state Government House.

While lamenting the hardship currently facing the nation, Jang added that Nigerians will not make the mistake of the past by voting the APC.

Also charging members of the PDP to unite and work towards the victory of the party come 2019, Jang recalled that “during my first year in office, I did not travel for once abroad, but as it is in Plateau now, your governor has travelled abroad so many times all in the name of bringing in investors, but where are the investors?”.