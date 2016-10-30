UN Schools Elect Nigerian First Female President

Abimbola Akosile with agency report

Nigerian Senior Secondary School student, Miss Chinemenma Emma-Ugoji, has emerged the first female President of the General Assembly of Nigerian International Secondary Schools Model United Nations (NISSMUN).

The student of Premier Academy, Lugbe in Abuja, was elected at the 12th edition of NISSMUN annual conference, held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja from October 22 to 26. Ten candidates contested for the position and close to 1,000 students drawn from International Schools across the country attended the conference.

The conference with the theme: ‘Engaging Youths in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’ was organised by the Nigerian Model United Nations Society, which has been conducting NISSMUN conferences since 2005, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Chinemenma said: “I wanted to be the first girl to occupy the position and I want to play a leading role in efforts to prove that young people have something to offer in terms of achieving the SDGs. Contesting for the position was interesting because we were asked.