Mimiko to Host Maiden Cocoa Industry, Investment Conference

Moriam Yusuf

As part of activities to launch the Akure Commodity Exchange initiated by the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to help Ondo farmers midwife their sales internationally, the stage is set for the hosting of the 1st International Cocoa Industry and Investment Conference.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade in Akure, the three-day conference which is billed to hold between Tuesday November 1 and Thursday, November 3 is being facilitated by the government in partnership with private partners and parastatals.

At the event where Mimiko is host, notable speakers expected include the CEO Africa Commodity Exchange, Malawi, Kristian Moller, Dr. Gideon Onumah of Natural Resources Institute, Greenwich University United Kingdom and Adam Gross of Partner GMEX International among other top national and international Cocoa industry practitioners, investors, researchers, bankers and thinkers.

The objective of the conference is mainly to identify existing and create new opportunities in the production, processing, marketing and export of cocoa beans and products from Nigeria to the international market.

With a theme: ‘Commodity Exchange, a platform for enhancing Opportunities for the Nigerian Cocoa Industry’, the statement mentioned the forum also has the tag: Nigerian Cocoa, Global Product, adding that the conference is a platform for global discuss to effectively ensure comprehensive multi-level, multi-sectoral, integrated and profitable interaction between all stakeholders and players in the Nigerian cocoa industry.

“The Conference will also feature industry showcase and launching of the Akure Commodity Exchange Trading platform as well as feature cocoa producers, buyers, products, designs, and experiments from all over Nigeria.”

The statement submitted further that giving its international scope, the Conference billed to hold at the Akure International Event Centre, The Dome, presents a promotional image enhancement platform for the organisations in the Industry to connect with industry giants, SMEs, and Cocoa Cultivators to ultimately advance Nigeria’s Cocoa Production indices.

It added that plans have been initiated for the successful hosting of the event to reposition the country as the leading cocoa producer in Africa into the next millennium.