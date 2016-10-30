IPOB Attacks Facebook CEO for De-listing Radio Biafra Account

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has decried the removal of its Radio Biafra satellite radio broadcast account from Facebook by its owner, Mark Zuckerberg.

The group attacked Zuckerberg for his action, saying he harkened to the request of the federal government of Nigeria.

A release sent to THISDAY by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful stated that the removal of the group’s radio satellite from its platform was part of the deal reached by the federal government and the Facebook CEO during a recent visit to Nigeria.

IPOB said, “We condemn the chief executive officer of Facebook satellite Mr. Mark Zuckerberg for removing the Radio Biafra Facebook group London from Facebook.

“Mark Zuckerberg a Jew who should know about the horrors of fascism and genocide is helping an Islamist Buhari to continue the mass murder of innocent Biafrans. Radio Biafra London before its shutdown was the biggest and most vibrant discussion forum on Facebook with nearly 1 million members.

Facebook has made itself the wiling tool of repressive regimes and psychopathic murderers in power.” the release read.

The group boasted that for choosing to aid the Nigeria federal government to fight IPOB, the action of removing its account from his platform would be the beginning of the end of Facebook.

IPOB urged Facebook owner to reinstall its Radio Biafra account if it must continue to succeed, as according to the group, “no one fight IPOB and survives it.”